Tidal Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 34,497.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 241,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $78,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $69,859,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,516,000 after buying an additional 133,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $298.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

