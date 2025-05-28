Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HNI alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $69,253,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $8,897,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HNI by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 157,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in HNI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Stock Up 3.6%

HNI stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.