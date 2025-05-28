Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.51 and traded as high as C$45.12. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$44.59, with a volume of 176,444 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$61.50 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.51.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

