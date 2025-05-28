Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $27.24. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

(Get Free Report)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Climate Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.