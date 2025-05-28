Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 311,800 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.54% of Stitch Fix worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

