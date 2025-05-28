Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 575.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

