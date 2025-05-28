Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Employers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Employers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Pedraja purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $148,199.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,087. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $272,707. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Employers’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

