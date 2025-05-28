Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.87 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GameStop by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GameStop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GME opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 194.62 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

