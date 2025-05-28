Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.01 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

