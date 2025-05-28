Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ardelyx by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $59,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,204.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,339.68. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,477 shares of company stock valued at $932,254 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

