Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Tutor Perini worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 298.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 282,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,585.80. This trade represents a 21.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

