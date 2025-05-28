Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 4,300 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

