Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This represents a 167.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $608.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

