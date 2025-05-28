Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in A. O. Smith by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

