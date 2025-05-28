Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 119,069 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Prudential by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3258 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

