Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Sasol worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

SSL stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

