Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 51,711 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fox Factory by 6,413.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,460 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $19,252,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 434,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

