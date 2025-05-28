Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,871 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.32.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

