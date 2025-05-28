Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 556.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,984.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

