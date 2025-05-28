Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

