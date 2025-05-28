Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 253.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,675 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tronox Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.