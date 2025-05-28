Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.45 Million Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.73% of CION Investment worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $510.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -496.55%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

