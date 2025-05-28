Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,280.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

