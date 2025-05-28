Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,571,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 562,985 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 859,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -26.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

