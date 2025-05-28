Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 188.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,171,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $234.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.