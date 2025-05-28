Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 168,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 763.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

