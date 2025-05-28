Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.