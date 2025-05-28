Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 22,134 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $248,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,184,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Insulet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Insulet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $326.64 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $171.61 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

