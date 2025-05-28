Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.17. Valeo shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 17,002 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Valeo Price Performance

Valeo Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.35%.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

