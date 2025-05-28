Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.17. Valeo shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 17,002 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.35%.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
