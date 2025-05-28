Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,740 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,950 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

