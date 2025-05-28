Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

