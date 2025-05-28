Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.81.

Humana stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

