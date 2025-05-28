Vident Advisory LLC Buys 163 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Post by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Post by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,751,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Post’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.