Vident Advisory LLC Buys 381 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,129,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,617,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $4,660,459 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

