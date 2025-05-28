Vident Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $9,413,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,746,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

