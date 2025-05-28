Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

