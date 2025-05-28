Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

