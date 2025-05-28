Vident Advisory LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BRO opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.