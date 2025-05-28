Vident Advisory LLC Invests $381,000 in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $643,827. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Price Performance
NYSE INFA opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 797.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Informatica Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
