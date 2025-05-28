Vident Advisory LLC Invests $465,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after buying an additional 1,039,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

