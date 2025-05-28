Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 581,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 816,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 449,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adient by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

ADNT stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

