Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

