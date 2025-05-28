Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

