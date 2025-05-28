Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

