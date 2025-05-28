Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMX opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

