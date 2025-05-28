Vident Advisory LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $9,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 479.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

