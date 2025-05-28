Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $133,367.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,066 shares in the company, valued at $281,379.12. This trade represents a 32.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 216,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $4,747,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,888,752.76. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,714 shares of company stock worth $34,019,130 over the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

