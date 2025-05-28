Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.84 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 77.70 ($1.05). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 172,368,609 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 73 ($0.99) to GBX 66 ($0.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.84.

In other news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 356,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £256,320 ($346,378.38). Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

