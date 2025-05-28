Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €93.64 ($106.41) and traded as high as €95.94 ($109.02). Volkswagen shares last traded at €95.82 ($108.89), with a volume of 758,985 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

