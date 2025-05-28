Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Sells $7,623,044.91 in Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Waystar Trading Up 1.2%
WAY opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waystar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waystar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,124,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
